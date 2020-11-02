Fredericton shooter returns to stand at first-degree murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

FREDERICTON – Matthew Raymond is back on the witness stand Monday as his murder trial in connection with the 2018 mass shooting in Fredericton enters its eighth week.

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex in August 2018.

The defence admits Raymond shot the victims but is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The trial was put on hold Thursday when Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench explained that medication Raymond had been given the day before was making it difficult for him to focus and participate in the trial.

Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by 'demons,' had to fight his way out

Landry said he had been informed that after Raymond is given an injection, it takes about three days for the effects to attenuate.

Earlier in the day, Raymond had told the court he was sorry he killed the victims, but at the time it was something that had to be done to eliminate “demons” out to get him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.