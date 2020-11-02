Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Fredericton shooter returns to stand at first-degree murder trial

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond’s testimony to resume Monday' Matthew Raymond’s testimony to resume Monday
Matthew Raymond spent a third day on the stand at his first degree murder trial. He spoke more about his thoughts on the morning he shot and killed four people two years ago, but an issue with his ability to continue testifying has postponed the trial until Monday. Silas Brown has more.

FREDERICTON – Matthew Raymond is back on the witness stand Monday as his murder trial in connection with the 2018 mass shooting in Fredericton enters its eighth week.

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex in August 2018.

Read more: Shooter says he feels ‘horrible’ over Fredericton shootings that left 4 dead

The defence admits Raymond shot the victims but is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The trial was put on hold Thursday when Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench explained that medication Raymond had been given the day before was making it difficult for him to focus and participate in the trial.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by ‘demons,’ had to fight his way out' Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by ‘demons,’ had to fight his way out
Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by ‘demons,’ had to fight his way out

Landry said he had been informed that after Raymond is given an injection, it takes about three days for the effects to attenuate.

Earlier in the day, Raymond had told the court he was sorry he killed the victims, but at the time it was something that had to be done to eliminate “demons” out to get him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeMental HealthMurder TrialFredericton ShootingFredericton policeMatthew Raymondrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara BurnsBobbie Lee WrightMatthew Vincent Raymondmental disorder2018 Fredericton ShootingJustice Larry Landry
Flyers
More weekly flyers