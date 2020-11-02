Menu

Crime

Razor blade, needle found in Halloween candy in Brantford: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Brantford Police say a razor blade and a needle were found in Halloween candy.
Brantford Police say a razor blade and a needle were found in Halloween candy. Getty Images

Brantford Police received multiple reports of foreign objects found in Halloween candy over the weekend.

Police first reported that someone found a needle in a piece of candy that had been collected while trick or treating in the Brier Park area of the city.

Read more: Halloween: Keep candies, chocolates away from pets, says B.C. veterinarian

A few hours later, police say another resident found a razor blade inside a chocolate bar they had been given in Eagle Place.

Trending Stories

Police are reminding parents to check candy before their kids are allowed to eat it. If they come across anything suspicious or that has already been opened, throw it out.

Read more: Trick or treat: UBC Okanagan researchers’ sweet advice on Halloween candy

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-756-7050.

 

