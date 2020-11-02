Razor blade, needle found in Halloween candy in Brantford: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police received multiple reports of foreign objects found in Halloween candy over the weekend.

Police first reported that someone found a needle in a piece of candy that had been collected while trick or treating in the Brier Park area of the city.

A few hours later, police say another resident found a razor blade inside a chocolate bar they had been given in Eagle Place.

Police are reminding parents to check candy before their kids are allowed to eat it. If they come across anything suspicious or that has already been opened, throw it out.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-756-7050.