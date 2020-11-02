Menu

Crime

2 arrested after Cobourg police seize meth, ecstasy, cocaine

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 9:30 am
Two Cobourg, Ont., residents were arrested following a drug investigation.
Two Cobourg, Ont., residents were arrested following a drug investigation. Cobourg Police Service

Two Cobourg, Ont., residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in the town last week.

Cobourg Police Service and the Port Hope Police Service say they made two street-level drug arrests for trafficking on Friday.

Investigators say they seized an estimated $1,600 worth of drugs including approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and 0.5 grams of cocaine. They also say they seized $1,200 in cash.

Stacey Watson, 34, and Kevin Bandy, 47, both of Cobourg, were arrested and each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine; two counts possession of a Schedule 1 substance (MDMA and cocaine); and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were released for future court dates, police said.

