COVID-19 outbreaks declared on 3 units at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton

Officials at Covenant Health are investigating COVID-19 outbreaks on three units at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton.

On Sunday, a spokesperson told Global News there have so far been a total of seven cases identified at the hospital: four in patients and three in staff members.

“All patients and staff connected to the affected units are being tested,” read a statement from Covenant Health. “All three units are closed to admissions, [and] transfers and visitors are restricted at this time.”

Outbreak protocols have been implemented on the three units, including environmental cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, personal protective wear, physical distancing and hand hygiene practices.

All patients and staff, including those without symptoms, are being tested. Covenant Health said the testing on patients “will continue” amid the outbreak.

“We are doing everything we can to contain transmission and keep them and the public safe and healthy,” Covenant Health said.

Grey Nuns has not yet been listed on the provincial outbreak list, which is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Five other acute-care hospitals in the Edmonton zone are also dealing with outbreaks: Leduc Community Hospital, Misericordia Community Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, University of Alberta Hospital and the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 2,312 were in the Edmonton zone, 2,034 were in the Calgary zone, 353 were in the North zone, 276 were in the South zone, 178 were in the Central zone and 19 were not tied to any particular zone. So far, 323 Albertans have died from the disease.

Due to maintenance, the province will not be updating data online again until Tuesday, Nov. 3.