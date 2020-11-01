Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating vandalized vehicles, tires slashed in Belledune, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:16 pm
Slashed tires seen on one of several vehicles in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood on Feb. 16, 2020.
Slashed tires seen on one of several vehicles in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood on Feb. 16, 2020. Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a Friday night incident after several vehicles were found vandalized in Belledune.

Police say they received four complaints of tires being slashed, damage to the exterior and paint damaged on vehicles parked along Main Street and Noel Street.

Read more: 8-year-old girl dead following motor vehicle collision in Tracadie, N.B.

This incident occurred overnight on Friday to Saturday and is under investigation.

The Chaleur Regional RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity along these streets to contact police.

