RCMP investigating vandalized vehicles, tires slashed in Belledune, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a Friday night incident after several vehicles were found vandalized in Belledune.

Police say they received four complaints of tires being slashed, damage to the exterior and paint damaged on vehicles parked along Main Street and Noel Street.

This incident occurred overnight on Friday to Saturday and is under investigation.

The Chaleur Regional RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity along these streets to contact police.

