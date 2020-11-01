Menu

Entertainment

Halloween ‘SNL’ cold open features Joe Biden spoofing ‘The Raven’

By David Lao Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:55 am
Click to play video '‘SNL’ spoofs U.S. political landscape with a spooky Halloween bedtime story' ‘SNL’ spoofs U.S. political landscape with a spooky Halloween bedtime story
WATCH ABOVE: 'SNL' spoofs U.S. political landscape with a spooky Halloween bedtime story

Saturday Night Live delivered a politically-charged performance yet again in its final cold open before the U.S. presidential election.

The skit, which featured Jim Carrey reprising his role as Joe Biden, had the presidential candidate reading a spooky bedtime story to the audience on Halloween night.

Read more: ‘SNL’ cold open spoofs 2nd U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden

“Greetings, America. It’s a spooky time filled with demons and darkness, also it’s Halloween,” said Carrey’s Biden amid a room full of spooky decorations he would later describe as borrowed from First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas display.

“For some Trump voters, it’s the only time they’ll wear a mask,” he said.

Carrey, attempting to take people’s minds off the election with a scary story, takes out a book by Donald Trump Jr., which he then says might be “too scary.”

Click to play video 'SNL cold open spoofs final U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden' SNL cold open spoofs final U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden
SNL cold open spoofs final U.S. presidential debate between Trump, Biden

Carrey then launches into a parody of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven.

Trending Stories

“Once a upon a midnight dreary, while Trump retweeted QAnon theories and rifled through his Adderall drawer, I was writing my acceptance speech, when something stopped me with a screech — it was a knock upon my chamber door. It was someone still a little sore,” Carrey said as a vampire Hillary Clinton played by Kate McKinnon walked in.

The skit also featured Mikey Day playing statistician Nate Silver, Kenan Thompson as Ice Cube and Chris Redd as Lil Wayne. Beck Bennett and Maya Rudolph also reprise their roles as U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, respectively.

Click to play video 'SNL cold open spoofs VP Debate with Jim Carrey as the fly on Mike Pence’s head' SNL cold open spoofs VP Debate with Jim Carrey as the fly on Mike Pence’s head
SNL cold open spoofs VP Debate with Jim Carrey as the fly on Mike Pence’s head

“So whatever happens, America, know that we’ll be OK. Our nation will endure, we will fight another day. I’m sure it will be peaceful, no matter who has won, though it’s never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns. Use your voice and use your vote, democracy will represent. This daylight savings time, let’s gain an hour … and lose a president,” said both Carrey and Rudolph for the poem’s final rhyme.

