Saskatchewan reports 78 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations hit an all-time high

Saskatchewan reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 3,144.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West: 2

North West: 3

North Central: 7

North East: 6

Saskatoon: 41

Central East: 1

Regina: 18

Public health says investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all the new cases.

Of Saskatchewan’s total cases, 739 are considered active, which is a slight decline in active cases from the 742 reported on Friday.

The dip in active cases is a result of 81 new recoveries. Total recoveries are up to 2,380.

Breakdown of active cases in Saskatchewan

Far North West: 20

Far North East: 21

North West: 40

North Central: 129

North East: 51

Saskatoon: 261

Regina: 127

Central West: 3

Central East: 48

South West: 2

South Central: 5

South East: 31

The location is pending for two previously reported cases, one of which has since recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in the province. A total of 29 people with COVID-19 are in hospital, 23 of which are receiving inpatient care, while another six are in the ICU.

This is the most hospitalizations Saskatchewan has seen as a result of the novel coronavirus. The previous high was on Sunday, Oct. 25, when there were 25 people in hospital.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 263,053 COVID-19 tests, up 2,720 from Friday.

Halloween

The Ministry of Health is recommending people gather outdoors or virtually if they’re celebrating Halloween.

“Saskatchewan’s case numbers continue to rise with parties and gatherings in private settings, bars and nightclubs linked to further case escalations,” said the Ministry of Health in a press release. “Gatherings must be kept as small as possible or connect virtually.”

For adults, pub crawls are discouraged, as are house parties.

“If you are going to a nightclub or bar, visit one location only and keep your group small,” the Ministry of Health said.

Parents and younger children are asked to follow Halloween guidelines in the province’s reopen plan.

In Saskatoon, the province’s epicentre of COVID-19 cases, and where there are 261 active cases, nightclubs are closing at 11 p.m.

The consumption of alcohol in all Saskatoon nightclubs is prohibited from the hours of 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for all people including patrons, staff and owners.

The new restrictions went into effect Friday after superspreader events were linked to three Saskatoon nightclubs.