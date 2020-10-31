Second person at Saskatoon High School tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Someone at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) division on Friday night that someone in the school has the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the division.

It is the second person to test positive at the school in about a week. The division sent out a similar alert last Saturday.

The Saskatchewan government defines an outbreak to be two or more people testing positive for the disease but in an email Derrick Kunz, a GSCS spokesperson, says the Health Authority has not declared one in the school.

Story continues below advertisement

The releases do not specify whether the infected people are students or teachers but does say the SHA is conducting contact tracing.

The releases also state that parents and caregivers have been informed.

Classes will continue as scheduled.

The Saskatchewan government and the SHA have not responded to a request for comment.

2:26 Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave