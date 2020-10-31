Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Second person at Saskatoon High School tests positive for COVID-19

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 2:58 pm
Both public and Catholic school classes resume Monday and drivers are reminded to use caution in Saskatoon school zones.
Someone at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon tested positive for COVID-19. It is the second infection in a week. File / Global News

Someone at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) division on Friday night that someone in the school has the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the division.

It is the second person to test positive at the school in about a week. The division sent out a similar alert last Saturday.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan government defines an outbreak to be two or more people testing positive for the disease but in an email Derrick Kunz, a GSCS spokesperson, says the Health Authority has not declared one in the school.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The releases do not specify whether the infected people are students or teachers but does say the SHA is conducting contact tracing.

The releases also state that parents and caregivers have been informed.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Classes will continue as scheduled.

The Saskatchewan government and the SHA have not responded to a request for comment.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave' Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave
Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19Greater Saskatoon Catholic SchoolsSaskatchewan COVID19Saskatoon school covidSt Joseph High School Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers