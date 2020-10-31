Vancouver senior, 88, burned while sleeping by firework shot through window

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver senior suffered a burn on her head after a firework smashed through her window on Thursday night.

It happened in a fifth-floor unit near Cardero and Nelson streets in the city’s West End, according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said the 88-year-old woman called police after being struck on the head by the firework while she was sleeping.

Police arrived to find two holes in her living room window, “and glass and cardboard fragments all over the floor, which officers determined was the remnants of a firework.”

1:43 Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks begins Nov. 1 Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks begins Nov. 1

Police said the woman suffered a “large burn on the top of her head,” but that there was no fire.

Police later described the injuries as minor and said she declined immediate medical treatment.

Investigators say a passerby told officers she’d seen the suspects head west on Comox Street, but police were unable to locate them.

This is the last year that Halloween fireworks will be legal to buy and use in the City of Vancouver.

A new ban on pyrotechnics will go into effect on Nov. 1.