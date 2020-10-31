Menu

Crime

Vancouver senior, 88, burned while sleeping by firework shot through window

By Simon Little Global News
Vancouver police were called to the West End on Thursday, after a senior was struck by a firework while sleeping in her own home.
Vancouver police were called to the West End on Thursday, after a senior was struck by a firework while sleeping in her own home.

A Vancouver senior suffered a burn on her head after a firework smashed through her window on Thursday night.

It happened in a fifth-floor unit near Cardero and Nelson streets in the city’s West End, according to Vancouver police.

Read more: ‘It was one Roman candle’: Family in legal battle after losing Vancouver home to fireworks

Investigators said the 88-year-old woman called police after being struck on the head by the firework while she was sleeping.

Police arrived to find two holes in her living room window, “and glass and cardboard fragments all over the floor, which officers determined was the remnants of a firework.”

Click to play video 'Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks begins Nov. 1' Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks begins Nov. 1
Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks begins Nov. 1

Police said the woman suffered a “large burn on the top of her head,” but that there was no fire.

Police later described the injuries as minor and said she declined immediate medical treatment.

Read more: Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks in effect Nov. 1

Investigators say a passerby told officers she’d seen the suspects head west on Comox Street, but police were unable to locate them.

This is the last year that Halloween fireworks will be legal to buy and use in the City of Vancouver.

A new ban on pyrotechnics will go into effect on Nov. 1.

