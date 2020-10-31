Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Junior hockey: Vipers score solid victory over Silverbacks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 12:55 pm
The Vernon Vipers, seen here earlier action against the Penticton Vees, scored a 4-1 victory over Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL pre-season action on Friday night.
The Vernon Vipers, seen here earlier action against the Penticton Vees, scored a 4-1 victory over Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL pre-season action on Friday night. Vernon Vipers / Lisa Mazurek

A roundup of junior hockey scores from the Okanagan and region.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 4, Salmon Arm 1

In the only game featuring teams from the Interior Division on Friday night, the Vipers scored a solid victory over the Silverbacks.

Ethan Mercer, Josh Prokop, Tyler Carpendale and Zack Tonelli scored for Vernon (3-4-1-1-0), with the Vipers notching four unanswered goals in the road win. Nicholas Kent tallied three assists for the winners.

Simon Tassy, with the game’s opening goal at 8:35 of the second period, replied for Salmon Arm (2-6-1-0-0), which has just two wins and five points in nine exhibition games this fall.

Mercer made it 1-1 at 12:17 of the second, with Prokop scoring a minute later at 13:41 to give Vernon the lead. Carpendale made it 3-1 Warriors before the period ended, at 19:10, with Tonelli rounding out the scoring at 7:06 of the third.

Roan Clarke turned aside 21 shots for Vernon, with Riley Kohonick making 30 saves for Salmon Arm.

The Vipers were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 0-for-1.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night, this time at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Game time is 6 p.m.

No other Interior teams are in action this weekend.

Last weekend, the league-leading Penticton Vees (9-1-0-0-0) split a weekend set with Salmon Arm, winning 3-2 on Oct. 23, but falling 4-2 on Oct. 24.

Also, West Kelowna (5-4-0-1-0) swept Vernon, winning 4-3 twice, the first being a shootout victory.

Next weekend, Nov. 6-7, West Kelowna and Salmon Arm play twice, with Penticton and Vernon playing twice as well.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday’s scores

  • Summerland 7, Kelowna 5
  • Revelstoke 5, Golden 0

Saturday’s games

  • Sicamous at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.
  • North Okanagan at Chase, 7 p.m.
  • Kelowna at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.
