Labour dispute averted at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Ferry passengers headed through Tsawwassen on Monday won’t find themselves held up by a labour dispute, after a last-minute deal.

Janitorial workers with Bee-Clean, the company that takes care of the market at the Tsawwassen terminal, had issued strike notice, warning they could set up picket lines on Monday.

“The janitorial workers have overwhelmingly voted after a year of negotiations and attempting to negotiate a fair contract that would include fair wages, sick days and health benefits for all workers, and the current deal on the table is not sufficient enough,” Christine Bro, organizer with Service Employees International Union Local 2, said.

Bee-Clean has a contract with the company that operates the Tsawwassen Quay market place, and does not work for BC Ferries.

However, the union representing BC Ferries workers said its members would have honoured the picket line, which could have led to service disruptions.

“If they picket Tsawwassen terminal, our members won’t cross,” Brian Lali, secretary treasurer with the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union said. “That could lead to the shutdown of Tsawwassen terminal.”

But BC Ferries said it was “anticipating to be in full operation” Monday.

Global News has requested comment from the company.