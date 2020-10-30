Premier Horgan suggests this weekend will be the last time British Columbians switch clocks back

Send this page to someone via email

NDP premier John Horgan is once again telling British Columbians this will be the last time the clocks will fall back.

British Columbia passed legislation last year giving the province the ability to stop seasonal time changes, but has not done it yet due to delays in the United States to make the same change.

“One more season of patience. If the (United States) does not get its act together, I would suggest this is the last season of falling back and springing forward,” Horgan said.

Some British Columbians currently do not change their clocks while others are permanently in lockstep with the Mountain time zone.

The legislation creates a time zone called Pacific Time, and allows the Peace Region and the Kootenays to continue their time traditions if they choose.

Last year, 223,273 British Columbians responded to an online questionnaire about getting rid of seasonal time changes. The most popular questionnaire in the province’s history indicated 93 per cent of respondents wanted to get rid of the twice-annual tradition.

But Horgan has been insistent, even in the midst of COVID-19, that British Columbia should not change without the United States. The change has been delayed in the United States due to constant chaos in the House of Representatives.

“I believe we need to stay in a Pacific time zone that will remain consistent from Baja all the way to Alaska,” Horgan said.

“I have (thought) long and hard about this and I know people are passionate about this, but if we are inconsistent with Washington, Oregon and California, it will have a negative impact on our economy.”

Yukon has decided to go at it alone with the Pacific U.S. states and without B.C. The territory will not fall back this weekend and will remain permanently on Pacific Daylight Saving Time.

“We have too many other balls in the air, too many challenges with COVID, that I believe the best way forward in terms of certainty,” Horgan.

“I hope this comes with their general election and then take action then.”