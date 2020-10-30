Metro Vancouver fires 3 people following deadly North Vancouver dam error

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has fired three people in the wake of a maintenance error earlier this month that left one man dead and another missing.

The accident happened on Oct. 1, while the district was doing scheduled drum gate maintenance on the Cleveland Dam.

During that process, a large volume of water was let through the dam’s spillway with no warning, flooding the Capilano River canyon and sending anglers running for their lives.

The body of Ryan Nickerson was recovered in the aftermath of the flash flood, but the body of his 27-year-old son, Hugh, has not yet been recovered.

1:54 Cleveland Dam flood victims identified Cleveland Dam flood victims identified

A subsequent preliminary investigation by Metro Vancouver determined human error was responsible for the water being let through.

The district said it was fully cooperating with investigations from external agencies and would not comment further.

Earlier this month, Metro Vancouver acknowledged that there was no “public facing” alarm on the dam to let people know about any unplanned release of water.

It said it is looking into creating a public warning system and improving downstream monitoring. The district has also committed to a review of practices and procedures.