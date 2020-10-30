High-risk offender who was living in Surrey back behind bars, faces new sex charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was released from prison earlier this year with a warning that he was a high risk to reoffend is back behind bars facing new sex charges.

Kristjon Otto Olson, 38, had served time for offences against children. Police said he was released on May 22 under a number of conditions and was to live in Surrey.

Olson was arrested in early September for breaching a court-ordered condition and has been in custody ever since, RCMP said.

Seven new charges — including possession and distribution of child pornography and committing an indecent act — were laid against him on Thursday.

WATCH: (Aired May 24, 2019) ‘High-risk’ offender released into Surrey community

'High-risk' offender released into Surrey community

In May, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum criticized the decision to release Olson into the community, calling it “totally irresponsible and reprehensible.”

In a statement, McCallum said the “justice system is broken when the release of a dangerous child sexual predator, who is deemed likely to reoffend, supersedes the safety of our children, our families and the innocent.”

— With files from Amy Judd