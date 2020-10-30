Menu

Crime

High-risk offender who was living in Surrey back behind bars, faces new sex charges

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 1:49 pm
Surrey RCMP say Kristjon Otto Olson is under a number of court-ordered conditions now that he has been released from prison.
Surrey RCMP say Kristjon Otto Olson is under a number of court-ordered conditions now that he has been released from prison.

A man who was released from prison earlier this year with a warning that he was a high risk to reoffend is back behind bars facing new sex charges.

Kristjon Otto Olson, 38, had served time for offences against children. Police said he was released on May 22 under a number of conditions and was to live in Surrey.

Read more: High-risk sex offender with history of targeting kids released into Vancouver

Olson was arrested in early September for breaching a court-ordered condition and has been in custody ever since, RCMP said.

Seven new charges — including possession and distribution of child pornography and committing an indecent act — were laid against him on Thursday.

WATCH: (Aired May 24, 2019) ‘High-risk’ offender released into Surrey community

‘High-risk’ offender released into Surrey community

In May, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum criticized the decision to release Olson into the community, calling it “totally irresponsible and reprehensible.”

In a statement, McCallum said the “justice system is broken when the release of a dangerous child sexual predator, who is deemed likely to reoffend, supersedes the safety of our children, our families and the innocent.”

— With files from Amy Judd

