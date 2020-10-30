Menu

Traffic

Serious crash involving dump truck and car closes section of Highbury Ave. south of London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 30, 2020 12:37 pm
Provincial police say the crash involved a dump truck and a car.
Provincial police say the crash involved a dump truck and a car.

Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers have been injured — one critically — in a crash Friday morning involving a car and a dump truck on Highbury Avenue South between London and St. Thomas.

OPP first reported the crash on Highbury Avenue South between Truman Line and Carr Road at roughly 10:30 a.m. Friday.

At that time, police said that the vehicles involved were blocking the roadway and that emergency services were on scene.

Police announced roughly half an hour later that Highbury Avenue South would be closed between Webber Bourne/Thomson Line and Truman Line.

As of 11:30 a.m., police reported that the driver of the car had been transported to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said when the roadway is expected to reopen, nor did they provide more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

