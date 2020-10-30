Serious crash involving dump truck and car closes section of Highbury Ave. south of London

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers have been injured — one critically — in a crash Friday morning involving a car and a dump truck on Highbury Avenue South between London and St. Thomas.

OPP first reported the crash on Highbury Avenue South between Truman Line and Carr Road at roughly 10:30 a.m. Friday.

At that time, police said that the vehicles involved were blocking the roadway and that emergency services were on scene.

Police announced roughly half an hour later that Highbury Avenue South would be closed between Webber Bourne/Thomson Line and Truman Line.

Highbury Ave closed between Thompson Line Truman line for a 2 Vehicle collision. Dump truck VS car. Driver of car transported to hospital w serious life threatening injuries. Dump truck driver suffered minor injuries. Avoid area, investigation is ongoing. ^tc pic.twitter.com/GQfb8mblo5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 30, 2020

As of 11:30 a.m., police reported that the driver of the car had been transported to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said when the roadway is expected to reopen, nor did they provide more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.