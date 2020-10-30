Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Convicted murderer escapes from Mission Institution

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 11:23 am
Police are searching for Roderick Muchikekwanape.
Police are searching for Roderick Muchikekwanape. RCMP

A convicted murderer has escaped from the Mission Institution.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, 41, has been missing from the medium-security institution since Thursday night.

Read more: Inmate at B.C. prison says response to massive COVID-19 outbreak was ‘not nice at all’

He was not present during a prisoner count on Thursday night and a search is underway, police said.

“We learned that the inmate was last seen at seven o’clock when Mission RCMP wasn’t advised until approximately 10:30 in the evening,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said. “So there is a gap of approximately three-and-a-half hours before members attended the institution and could get further details.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak at Mission Institution' Coronavirus outbreak at Mission Institution
Coronavirus outbreak at Mission Institution

Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for killing a woman in Winnipeg in 1998, according to police

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Muchikekwanape is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Read more: 38 inmates at coronavirus-plagued Mission Institution now recovered, officials say

Police say they have no idea where he might be. Border security has been notified.

Police warn the public not to approach Muchikekwanape if they see him, and call Mission RCMP immediately.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMission InstitutionMission RCMPBC prison breakMission Institution escapeMission prison breakRoderick Muchikekwanape
Flyers
More weekly flyers