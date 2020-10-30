Convicted murderer escapes from Mission Institution

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted murderer has escaped from the Mission Institution.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, 41, has been missing from the medium- security institution since Thursday night.

He was not present during a prisoner count on Thursday night and a search is underway, police said.

“We learned that the inmate was last seen at seven o’clock when Mission RCMP wasn’t advised until approximately 10:30 in the evening,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said. “So there is a gap of approximately three-and-a-half hours before members attended the institution and could get further details.”

Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for killing a woman in Winnipeg in 1998, according to police

Muchikekwanape is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say they have no idea where he might be. Border security has been notified.

Police warn the public not to approach Muchikekwanape if they see him, and call Mission RCMP immediately.