Part of Burlington Skyway to close for construction work: MTO

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A portion of the Burlington Skyway will be closed this weekend for construction, weather permitting.

The Ministry of Transportation says the Toronto-bound QEW on the Skyway will be shut down from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

All traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles, will be detoured at Eastport Drive.

Read more: Truck driver charged with impairment after QEW crash in Burlington

The MTO says the off-ramp from the Toronto bound QEW to North Shore Boulevard will also be closed.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and should plan an alternate route during the road closure.

0:19 Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP

Advertisement