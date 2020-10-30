Menu

Traffic

Part of Burlington Skyway to close for construction work: MTO

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
The QEW Burlington Bay James N Allan Skyway.
The QEW Burlington Bay James N Allan Skyway. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A portion of the Burlington Skyway will be closed this weekend for construction, weather permitting.

The Ministry of Transportation says the Toronto-bound QEW on the Skyway will be shut down from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

All traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles, will be detoured at Eastport Drive.

Read more: Truck driver charged with impairment after QEW crash in Burlington

The MTO says the off-ramp from the Toronto bound QEW to North Shore Boulevard will also be closed.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and should plan an alternate route during the road closure.

Click to play video 'Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP' Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
