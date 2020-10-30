3 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Brockville retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-based company that runs a Brockville retirement home has confirmed there are now two more cases of COVID-19 at the residence, after its first case was reported earlier this week.

Sunday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit declared an outbreak at Chartwell Wedgewood Retirement Residence in Brockville after a resident tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, Chartwell confirmed to Global News there are now two more positive cases of the virus at the home. All three positive cases were found in residents of the home, according to Chartwell. So far, all staff have tested negative for COVID-19.

“We are working closely with public health and have in place heightened infection prevention and control measures, signage, active screening, monitoring and personal protective equipment in place,” a Chartwell representative said in an email Friday.

Outbreak protocols are currently in place, including enhanced infection control and cleaning, active screening and resident monitoring. All common areas are shut down, including dining and activity services, Chartwell said.

Only essential visitors are allowed inside the home at this time.

The health unit said it would neither confirm nor report on further cases or the status of cases after an outbreak is called at a facility.

“The facility is responsible for the information about their staff and residents so they decide whether to release personal information,” the health unit said in an email.

Public health said it would only be providing more details about an outbreak if “it is critical that the public have (that) information to make decisions about their risk of infection with COVID-19.”

