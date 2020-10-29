Vancouver B.C. woman commits to live Halloween display, standing for hours in costume

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween may look different for everyone this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Vancouver resident is hoping to put some Halloween joy in people’s lives with a real-life display.

Anne Bruinn can be seen daily, standing at the corner of Marine Drive and Balaclava Street in Vancouver, dressed up in costume.

But she’s not just part of a Halloween display, she is the Halloween display.

Bruinn stands on the corner, dressed in different scary Halloween costumes daily, both delighting and scaring those walking and driving by.

“It started out because this is the first year that my daughter walks home from school alone,” she told Global News. So I started meeting her out on the boulevard. And then of course Halloween hit so I started meeting her in costume.”

“It’s fun, I love all the people taking photos or video, just getting them to turn their head. Anything to help them have a better day.”

Bruinn said she can stand outside for hours and is deathly still the whole time.

“I love just sitting and thinking so it works for me,” she added.

Her kids, however, said they are embarrassed by their mom.

Bruinn will be out on Saturday during the day and then plans to go trick-or-treating safely with her kids.

Feel free to drive by and wave or honk and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @contestsvan.

