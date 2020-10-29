Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Assisted dying bill passes House of Commons vote in principle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 5:04 pm
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu responds to a question during a news conference Monday October 5, 2020 in Ottawa.
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu responds to a question during a news conference Monday October 5, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The House of Commons has given approval in principle to a bill that would make it easier for dying Canadians to get medical help to end their suffering.

Bill C-7 was passed by a vote of 246-78, with only Conservative MPs, including Leader Erin O’Toole, voting against it.

Read more: Health-care costs in Canada dropped after assisted dying became legal

The bill would amend the law on medical assistance in dying to bring it into compliance with a Quebec court ruling last fall — a ruling Conservatives have argued should have been appealed to the Supreme Court.

Trending Stories

The ruling struck down a provision in the law that restricted access to assisted dying to those whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.

The bill would scrap reasonably foreseeable death as a requirement for an assisted death but would retain the concept to set out easier eligibility rules for those who are near death and more stringent rules for those who aren’t.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill' Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill
Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill

The bill now moves on to the House of Commons justice committee for further study.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
House of CommonsParliamentErin O'TooleAssisted DyingAssisted Dying BillAssisted Dying Canadaassisted dying bill voteassisted dying provisionsbill c7
Flyers
More weekly flyers