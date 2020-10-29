Homicide investigators at scene of Maple Ridge stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are in Maple Ridge after what is believed to be a stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22000-block of Nelson Court at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was injured and at least one home was behind police tape Thursday morning. The area has been cordoned off as police investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the file and is expected to provide an update on Thursday.

— More to come

