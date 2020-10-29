Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators at scene of Maple Ridge stabbing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:22 pm
Homicide investigators have been called to a neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to a neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C. Jennifer Palma

Homicide investigators are in Maple Ridge after what is believed to be a stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22000-block of Nelson Court at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged in Surrey, B.C., stabbing that left woman dead, toddler injured

At least one person was injured and at least one home was behind police tape Thursday morning. The area has been cordoned off as police investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the file and is expected to provide an update on Thursday.

— More to come

