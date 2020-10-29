Menu

Health

Coronavirus: TTC expands mask giveaway program to focus on its bus network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 11:18 am
Click to play video 'Toronto to receive $404M in emergency coronavirus pandemic transit funding' Toronto to receive $404M in emergency coronavirus pandemic transit funding
WATCH ABOVE (August 2020): More details are emerging for how much emergency funding will be doled out to municipalities. Toronto’s mayor said he was told $404 million will be committed to helping the beleaguered TTC, but added he remains unsure about how much more the city will get from the Safe Restart Agreement. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – The Toronto Transit Commission says it’s going to expand its mask giveaway program next week with a focus on its bus network.

The TTC announced earlier this month that it would be recalling the remaining 179 employees that were laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: TTC recalling remaining furloughed employees

It says that 26 of those returning employees will rotate through the 25 busiest spots on the bus network in shifts on weekdays when ridership is highest.

They will receive training and be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure safe distribution.

Read more: Group calls for more provincial funding in bid to prevent overcrowding on TTC amid pandemic

The TTC reports that ridership on its bus network is now up to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

An audit conducted by the TTC shows that mask adoption is at 98 per cent across the system with 91 per cent of customers wearing them properly.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
