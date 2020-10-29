Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Shooter says he feels ‘horrible’ over Fredericton shootings that left 4 dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by ‘demons,’ had to fight his way out' Trial hears N.B. gunman felt he was surrounded by ‘demons,’ had to fight his way out
Matthew Raymond continued testifying in his defence during his first degree murder trial Tuesday. Raymond described the events of Aug. 10, 2018 when he shot and killed four people and was taken into custody. Silas Brown has more.

Matthew Raymond says he is sorry he shot and killed four people in Fredericton in August 2018, and he no longer believes in the presence of demons.

Raymond is testifying in his own defence for a third day at his trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Read more: Trial hears New Brunswick gunman describe shooting people he thought were ‘demons’

He is charged in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The SKS semi-automatic rifle and shotgun that were seized from the apartment of Matthew Raymond after his arrest are seen during a media access session to evidence on the first day of the trial at the Court of Queens Bench in Fredericton, N.B., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
The SKS semi-automatic rifle and shotgun that were seized from the apartment of Matthew Raymond after his arrest are seen during a media access session to evidence on the first day of the trial at the Court of Queens Bench in Fredericton, N.B., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Canadian Press/Kevin Bissett

The defence admits Raymond shot the victims but is trying to establish that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Raymond told the jury Wednesday that he thought people around him were “demons” coming to kill him and he needed to defend himself.

Click to play video 'Accused gives account of days leading to the Fredericton shooting at 1st degree murder trial' Accused gives account of days leading to the Fredericton shooting at 1st degree murder trial
Accused gives account of days leading to the Fredericton shooting at 1st degree murder trial

He said today he changed his view on demons while being treated in hospital in 2019 and now feels “horrible” for taking four lives.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeFrederictonNew Brunswick CrimeFredericton ShootingMatthew Raymondrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara BurnsBobbie Lee WrightMatthew Vincent Raymond2018 Fredericton Shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers