Regina police shut downtown streets for ongoing operation Thursday morning

Regina police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Halifax Street on Thursday morning as they deal with an ongoing police operation.

Police issued the advisory on Twitter around 8 a.m., and are also asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 12th Avenue between St. John and Broad streets.

🚨 ADVISORY: Police Operation Underway We are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the 1800 & 1900 blocks of Halifax Street, as well as 12th Ave between St. John Street and Broad Street. RPS Emergency Services teams are on scene as part of an ongoing police operation. #YQR — Regina Police (@reginapolice) October 29, 2020

Traffic is being shut down in the area. Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.

Heavy police presence in the area of 12th Ave. and Halifax St. @reginapolice. SWAT is on scene with armoured vehicle. Traffic blocked off in all directions. Avoid the area if possible #yqr @GlobalRegina — Kayleen Sawatzky (@SawatzkyKayleen) October 29, 2020

