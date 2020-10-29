Regina police shut downtown streets for ongoing operation Thursday morning

Regina police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Halifax Street on Thursday morning as they deal with an ongoing police operation.
Police issued the advisory on Twitter around 8 a.m., and are also asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 12th Avenue between St. John and Broad streets.
Traffic is being shut down in the area. Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.
