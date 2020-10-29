Menu

Health

IKEA Ottawa employee tests positive for coronavirus

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 10:31 am
IKEA Canada says an employee in Ottawa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, last working on Oct. 18, 2020. File

An employee at the IKEA store in Ottawa’s west end has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson has confirmed.

IKEA Canada learned of the positive test on Oct. 27, but the spokesperson said that employee last worked in-store on Oct. 18.

Read more: Ottawa council extends temporary mask bylaw to 2021 amid 78 new COVID-19 cases

The furniture retailer’s spokesperson said Thursday it is following the guidance of Ottawa Public Health and working with the local public health unit on contact tracing and notifying any exposures.

IKEA has established “enhanced cleaning protocols” and other precautionary measures to minimize the risk of exposure between employees and customers, the spokesperson said.

Among these precautions are limits on the number of people in select areas and temperature checks for employees and third-party vendors before entering the premises.

