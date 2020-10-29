IKEA Ottawa employee tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at the IKEA store in Ottawa’s west end has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson has confirmed.

IKEA Canada learned of the positive test on Oct. 27, but the spokesperson said that employee last worked in-store on Oct. 18.

The furniture retailer’s spokesperson said Thursday it is following the guidance of Ottawa Public Health and working with the local public health unit on contact tracing and notifying any exposures.

IKEA has established “enhanced cleaning protocols” and other precautionary measures to minimize the risk of exposure between employees and customers, the spokesperson said.

Among these precautions are limits on the number of people in select areas and temperature checks for employees and third-party vendors before entering the premises.

