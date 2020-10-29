Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Money

Shopify beats estimates as quarterly revenue nearly doubles annually

By Ayanti Bera and Tiyashi Datt Reuters
Click to play video 'Some Shopify employees will work from home permanently: CEO' Some Shopify employees will work from home permanently: CEO
Shopify's CEO announced Thursday most employees won’t return to the office after the pandemic and instead will be working remotely. Erica Vella has details.

Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more brick-and-mortar businesses listed on its platform to tap the pandemic-driven surge in online shopping.

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify rose five per cent before the bell.

Click to play video 'Transport companies advise early online holiday shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic' Transport companies advise early online holiday shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic
Transport companies advise early online holiday shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

The boom in online orders from consumers sheltering at home during the outbreak boosted sales across e-commerce firms, encouraging small- to medium-sized businesses to create an online presence.

Shopify generates revenue by selling subscriptions to merchants looking to join its e-commerce platform and by charging them payment processing and transaction fees along with other paid logistics services.

Shopify says it notified privacy commissioner of breach involving 'rogue' staff

The Canadian company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes, surged 109 per cent to $30.9 billion in the quarter, the highest since its IPO in 2015.

Revenue, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, came in at $767.4 million, a 96 per cent surge on-year, and above analysts’ estimate of $663.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

 

© 2020 Reuters
