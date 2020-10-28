Coronavirus shone a ‘spotlight’ on inequalities in Canada’s health system, Tam says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top doctor is calling for sweeping structural changes in the wake of COVID-19 and in time for a successful recovery from the pandemic.

In the chief public health officer’s annual report, titled “From Risk to Resilience: An Equity Approach to COVID-19,” Dr. Theresa Tam describes the broader consequences of the pandemic and how a “health equity approach” is crucial for recovery and response to future health crises.

“COVID-19 has shone a real spotlight on equalities in health and systemic gaps resulting in inequities,” Tam said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“I do see COVID-19 as a catalyst for collaboration from health, social and economic sectors.”

Tam is calling for action in three areas.

The first acknowledges that leadership and governance “at all levels” needs to be sustained for structural change to occur.

In many ways, governments across the board have been able to collaborate to tackle the pandemic, according to Tam. She believes that this progress needs to not only continue, but become “measured and adjusted” to eliminate inequities. She said the best way forward on this is through the collection of ample data, to “understand the multiple needs of people.”

The second is social cohesion.

“We need to make sure the population is continuing to observe public health measures,” said Tam.

The third is to strengthen public health capacity. Tam said the pandemic has highlighted the need for a “robust and agile” public health system that has the resources and abilities to tackle emergencies, as well as inequities.

Tam said “every level of government” could benefit from strengthening its capacity.

“It’s shone a spotlight on the importance of public health,” she said.

“A crisis helps us understand.

“We understand often racialized, often women, working in precarious situations, maybe single parents, are trying to essentially look after our elderly and our most vulnerable populations. So the question, really, in this report is calling for this to be a more sustained approach. Why can’t we have those government structures beyond crisis and into recovery?”

The report outlines in detail how COVID-19 has only inflamed existing inequities among seniors, women, racialized Canadians and essential workers. Tam said these groups were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“These findings are more than just uncomfortable facts about our country during this pandemic,” Tam said. “They’re the lived realities of countless Canadians.”

Employment conditions and security, stable housing, access to health, education and social services systems like child care, and mental health supports were cited as areas of improvement to make the elimination of stigma and discrimination “tangible” in Canada.

Long-term care homes were hit hard in Canada during the first wave of the pandemic. According to the findings, residents of long-term care homes accounted for 80 per cent of the COVID-19-related deaths in Canada as of August.

It’s cited as a major factor in why Canada ranks 79th out of 210 countries when it comes to coronavirus-related deaths.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press