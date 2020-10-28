March of Dimes hosts virtual kitchen party fundraiser

It’s a new twist on a social gathering in a world of social distancing.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, March of Dimes Canada is hosting a virtual kitchen party to support Canadians living with disabilities during the second wave of COVID-19.

The Conquer the Curve Kitchen Cèilidh will invite participants to prepare dinner from home with step-by-step help from RCR executive chef Brooklyn Hillier. Then, while dining on their freshly cooked meal, watch a 45-minute virtual concert courtesy of folk musician JP Cormier.

“We’re really excited; this is our first virtual event in Halifax,” says Donna Williamson, regional manager at March of Dimes in Atlantic Canada.

Tickets for the Conquer the Curve Kitchen Cèilidh event can be purchased through the March of Dimes website. The $100 ticket includes dinner ingredients enough for two people to make Hillier’s confit of chicken pappardelle and a craft beer selection from Garrison Brewery. There is also a $20 ticket option that provides a list of the ingredients needed for the dish in case participants are outside of Halifax but still want to partake in the event.

Participants receive a Zoom invite via email and instructions on how to pick up their meal kit at Garrison Brewery while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

March of Dimes Canada is a community-based rehabilitation advocacy charity for people with physical disabilities. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched an emergency campaign, Conquer the Curve, to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, one in four Canadians – about 25 per cent of the population – has a disability.

“Right now, we’re all feeling isolated and lonely, cut off from our friends and family,” Williamson says. “This is what people with disabilities feel every day — even more so during the pandemic.”

According to the March of Dimes website, people living with disabilities are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, with isolation and proper access to necessities remaining a critical issue.

Valorie Crooks, a professor of health geography at Simon Fraser University, says people with disabilities are experiencing “ongoing systemic challenges in accessing and experiencing preventative care” and expects higher rates of COVID-19 among this group.

Funds raised from events like the Conquer the Curve Kitchen Cèilidh ensure vital programs can continue to keep those living with disabilities connected and supported while they self-isolate during the second wave of COVID-19.

“Whether it’s through virtual programming or telephone-based services — so that we can really help support (them) during this pandemic and unprecedented times,” Williamson says.

For more information on the Conquer the Curve Kitchen Cèilidh and to purchase tickets, click here.