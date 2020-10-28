Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis arrested in New York after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 10:09 am
Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis in an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis in an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

Read more: Tory Lanez charged in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

Trending Stories

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Story continues below advertisement

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.

Click to play video 'Vancouver Police release updated crime stats' Vancouver Police release updated crime stats
Vancouver Police release updated crime stats
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoToronto RaptorsNew YorkNYPDTerence DavisTerence Davis ArrestTerence Davis Arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers