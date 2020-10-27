Ontario police see increase in deer-related collisions

Ontario police are reminding drivers to keep an eye out for deer, especially in rural areas of the province.

The message comes after South Bruce OPP said they responded to a dozen collisions involving deer between Oct. 17 and Oct. 25.

Const. Kevin Howe, with the Middlesex OPP, says deer are very prevalent in the London area as well and drivers always need to keep an eye out for wildlife.

“There is a high pattern with regards to either crossings or collisions in that area,” said Howe. “When you see those signs, you need to change your driving behaviour.”

Chris Traini, engineer for Middlesex County, says motorist can’t rely entirely on the signage to point out the danger areas.

“We do our best to place signage to notify motorists as to where the deer will most likely cross Middlesex County roadways, but unfortunately, due to weather and migration patterns, the deer sometimes have a mind of their own,” said Traini.

“That is why it is so important for drivers to keep an eye out for the animals, regardless of where they are or what time they are travelling.”

In 2019, provincial police say they responded to 518 collisions involving deer, with most of them happening during the fall and winter months.

Howe says deer tend to move in herds, so there is always a risk there could be several in one spot.

“It’s not just one animal, they usually travel in packs or herds, and these are very large animals and they can have a very serious impact on the vehicles and the occupants,” said How.

“You need to slow down, pay attention, and scan side-to-side in the ditches for a reflection of a set of eyes.”

Police say the last thing drivers should do when faced with a crossing deer is try to veer out of the way, as it puts the driver and vehicle occupants at a greater risk of injury.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry also says drivers should honk their horns in a series of short bursts when drivers see animals along the road. At night, motorists should blink their headlights to warn the animals and give them a chance to move out of the way.

The Ministry of Transportation says it will be using their electronic message signs on Highway 401 to warn motorists of the increased deer activity in the area.