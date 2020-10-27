Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton announce engagement

Send this page to someone via email

Country music star Blake Shelton popped the question to Gwen Stefani, and she said “Yes!”

The couple broke the news of their engagement to fans on social media on Tuesday, with Stefani posing with a diamond ring while kissing Shelton.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES,” wrote Shelton, alongside the photo of them kissing.

Stefani, 51, also shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

The pair have been dating since November 2015, after each of them went through divorces.

Shelton, 44, was previously married to Miranda Lambert until their split in July 2015.

Stefani was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale before they went their separate ways in August 2015.