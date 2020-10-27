Province greenlights $19.5M for new northwest London elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has announced $19.5 million in funding to build a new Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) elementary school in northwest London, Ont.

The northwest London elementary school is one of 20 new schools in Ontario receiving a combined $550 million in accelerated funding. The funds will also be used to update eight existing facilities.

Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, said the new school will have a capacity for 802 students, 88 child-care spots and have five child-care rooms.

“These are not just investments in bricks and mortar; our government is investing in the future of our children by creating a better learning environment,” said Yurek.

“By building and upgrading these schools, we are providing students with access to modern classroom settings and the latest technology, which will lead to new opportunities and lifelong success.”

Story continues below advertisement

Because the land has not been purchased, the exact location of the school is not yet known.

This new school is part of the province’s 2020-2021 Capital Priorities Program to support students with better and more modern learning spaces.

The investment is also part of the Conservative government’s commitment to invest up to $1 billion to create up to 30,000 new child-care spaces in schools for over five years.

“This government firmly believes that your children deserve to learn in state of the art, modern, technologically connected and accessible schools,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

“We will continue to take action, like the new northwest London elementary school, to ensure students are safe today and well into the future by approving more new school buildings and permanent additions and increasing access to child care for working parents.”

This is the second new school the TVDSB has had approved in the last year.

In June, the TVDSB received $8.7 million in funding to build a 354-student elementary school in Belmont, Ont. The new school will be open in time for the 2023-24 school year and will see the consolidation of South Dorchester Public School and Westminster Central Public School, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of this work is very much needed as Thames Valley faces enrolment pressures as families now more than ever move to this part of southwestern Ontario, looking for the wonderful quality of life we are so grateful to enjoy,” said Arlene Morell TVDSB board chair.

With Files from Matthew Trevithick Global News