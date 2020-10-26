Fall for B.C.: Exploring the historic Gold Rush Trail

Fall can be a great time to explore all that B.C. has to offer.

In a six-part series, Global News is exploring our province and finding ways to safely enjoy activities.

This week we’re looking at the historic Gold Rush Trail, and we’ve highlighted some of the activities below.

Quesnel Heritage Corner:

While embarking on B.C.’s Historic Gold Rush Trail it would be hard not to find yourself in the city of Quesnel, as it sits right in the middle of the trail. Because it is at the confluence of the Quesnel and Fraser rivers, it played a major role in B.C.s gold rush as a central supply centre. You can learn about the history by going to Heritage Corner in downtown Quesnel. There, you will find information about the First Nations that called this place home, as well as relics from the past, like remnants of the SS Enterprise (the first sternwheeler to go up the Upper Fraser) and a replica of an old Cornish Water Wheel.

Story continues below advertisement

Barkerville Brewing Co:

A stone’s throw away from the Heritage Corner you will find the local watering hole, Barkerville Brewing Co. It is where the locals go to meet but it’s also a great place for visitors to make a stop to try some new beer and learn about the history of the area. The brewery itself is the first in the province to be all-female managed, pioneering some new space in a male-dominated industry. The beer itself tells the story of people and events that happened in the town of Barkerville, a mining town just over an hour away.

3:34 Fall for BC: Similkameen Valley Fall for BC: Similkameen Valley

Barkerville Historic Town & Park:

The town of Barkerville is a 19th-century mining town that is known to be is filled with lots of lore and luster (from the gold in the area). Today the Barkerville Historic Town & Park is the largest living museum in western North America. During the fall (its off-season) you can still go on a self-guided tour of its massive property, see its over 125 heritage buildings and explore its surrounding majestic wilderness.

Story continues below advertisement

District of Wells:

Right next door to Barkerville is the District of Wells, a small and charming community originally built in the 1930s as a company town for the Fred Well Gold Quartz mine. Today it is notable for its vibrant artist community, colourful buildings, and recreational access to the foothills of the Cariboo Mountains. You can start your snowshoeing adventure from here, or you will want to walk down its main drag, Pooley St. and duck into some of the art galleries and shops. If you are lucky, you can catch a showing at the historic Sunset Theatre. Finally, end your day at the Wells Hotel Pub, where you can grab some delicious dinner then check out their astounding single malt scotch collection (Western Canada’s largest privately owned collection).