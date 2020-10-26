5,500 fewer students enrolled to TDSB schools this fall

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto District School Board says it has seen 5,500 fewer students enrolled in classes this fall compared to what it had anticipated for the school year.

Spokesman Ryan Bird says there are 4,700 fewer enrollments in elementary school and 800 fewer in secondary school.

The board did not immediately provide further comment on the potential reasons for enrollments being lower than what was projected for the school year.

The pandemic has also seen the board grapple with thousands of elementary students switching between online and in-class learning in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the board said elementary students would get their next opportunity to switch between the two forms of learning in January.

On Monday, Ontario reported 72 new COVID-19 cases related to schools.

