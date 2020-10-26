North York General Hospital declares coronavirus outbreak in surgical program

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another Toronto hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

North York General Hospital says two staff members at its surgical program have tested positive for the virus, and both cases appear to be linked.

It says there are no patient cases connected to the outbreak so far.

The hospital says it will be postponing non-emergency surgeries to limit the spread of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says the hospital remains open and safe for patients and visitors.

North York General joins a growing list of Toronto hospitals dealing with outbreaks, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals