Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

North York General Hospital declares coronavirus outbreak in surgical program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 5:02 pm
File photo of North York General Hospital.
File photo of North York General Hospital. Katherine Ward/ Global News

Another Toronto hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

North York General Hospital says two staff members at its surgical program have tested positive for the virus, and both cases appear to be linked.

It says there are no patient cases connected to the outbreak so far.

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 26

The hospital says it will be postponing non-emergency surgeries to limit the spread of the virus.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says the hospital remains open and safe for patients and visitors.

North York General joins a growing list of Toronto hospitals dealing with outbreaks, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals' Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals
Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoNorth YorkToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19North York General HospitalNorth York General
Flyers
More weekly flyers