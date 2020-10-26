Canada Summer Games in Niagara resecheduled for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The two agencies organizing next year’s Canada Summer Games in Niagara have rescheduled the event for 2022 due to public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Games Council (CGC) and Niagara Host Society are moving the games to August 2022, a year later than originally scheduled after consultation with teams, venues, National Sport Organizations (NSOs), and all levels of government.

“The new dates mean Niagara 2022’s Opening Ceremony will now take place on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, while the Games’ Closing Ceremony will fall on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls,” the games council said in a release on Monday.

The CGC says new athlete eligibility rules for the 2022 games will need to be worked out. It’s expected a resolution for each sport will be announced by early 2021, according to games chair Evan Johnson.

“With the announcement of these new dates, I am more confident than ever that Niagara will be able to host the Games the way we envisioned by providing a world-class experience for the athletes, coaches and the thousands of spectators who will visit our beautiful region,” said Jim Bradley, Niagara’s Regional Chair.

More than 5,000 participants and 4,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 28th edition of the Canada Games in Niagara.

Brock University in St. Catharines is expected to be the focal point of the upcoming games with the building of a complex on the southeastern corner of Brock’s main campus.

Two ice rinks, a gymnasium, an outdoor track, a cycling centre and beach volleyball courts are slated for the space, as well as a research building.

