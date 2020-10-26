Menu

Crime

Driver charged in connection with fatal two-vehicle Welland, Ont., collision

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police have charged a driver following a fatal early morning two-vehicle collision in the area of Webber Road and Murdoch Street in Welland.

Investigators say police and emergency crews responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on Monday and engaged in the rescue of a trapped driver in an overturned black Pontiac Grand Prix, which was on fire.

Rescue crews were unable to free the trapped man due to the intense flames. The driver died at the scene.

Read more: Niagara MPP apologizes for not wearing mask in group photo after backlash

Detectives believe the Grand Prix was travelling westbound on Webber Road with a group of vehicles prior to it leaving the roadway.

One person is facing a dangerous driving charge in connection to the crash.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, extension 9265.

Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision
