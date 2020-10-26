Coroner’s inquest ordered into boy’s death at Ottawa’s Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest has been ordered into the death of a boy at an Ottawa hospital following an off-road vehicle crash in 2017.

On Monday, Dr. David Cameron, regional supervising coroner for inquests, announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Horatio McLeod.

The nine-year-old died on Sept. 10, 2017, at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa due to injuries sustained a day earlier in an off-road vehicular accident northwest of Trenton.

A 10-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said at the time.

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death,” stated Cameron. “The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future injuries and deaths.”

The inquest — to be held at the Quinte West OPP’s detachment community boardroom at 3 Dixon Dr. in Trenton — will start on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Louise McNaughton Filion will preside as inquest coroner. Peter Napier will be counsel to the coroner, Cameron said.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference.

Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live online at the Office of the Chief Coroner’s YouTube channel.

