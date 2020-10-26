Okanagan weather: warmer air arrives with clouds

After last week’s major winter wallop, a few flurries were reported across the region Monday morning as mostly cloudy skies lingered.
Sunshine returns Monday afternoon as temperatures climb up above freezing to around 3 C.
Mostly clear skies Monday night allows temperatures to plunge back to around -5 C by Tuesday morning before warming up to around 7 C in the afternoon as clouds slide in later on.
Clouds will linger through the rest of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday and Friday as daytime highs return to high single digits or low double digits.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Halloween on Saturday as the mercury makes it into high single digits during the afternoon before falling to mid-single digits by trick-or-treating time.
