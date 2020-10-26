Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: warmer air arrives with clouds

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 2:11 pm
The risk of a few showers returns to the region on Wednesday.
The risk of a few showers returns to the region on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

After last week’s major winter wallop, a few flurries were reported across the region Monday morning as mostly cloudy skies lingered.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon as temperatures climb up above freezing to around 3 C.

Mostly clear skies Monday night allows temperatures to plunge back to around -5 C by Tuesday morning before warming up to around 7 C in the afternoon as clouds slide in later on.

Clouds roll back in across the region Tuesday afternoon.
Clouds roll back in across the region Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger through the rest of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday and Friday as daytime highs return to high single digits or low double digits.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Halloween on Saturday as the mercury makes it into high single digits during the afternoon before falling to mid-single digits by trick-or-treating time.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

