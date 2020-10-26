Calgary police charge men with 1st-degree murder following 3-year homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

As the three-year anniversary of a Calgary homicide approaches, police have laid murder charges against two men from the city following an “exhaustive investigation,” according to a Monday news release.

On Nov. 4, 2017, after 4 p.m., police responded to the 0 to 100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W. for reports of a body in a vehicle in a back alley. Officers believe the victim — identified as Ronnie Olara Obina, 29, of Calgary — was shot there early on the morning of Nov. 3, 2017.

On Oct. 23, 2020, the Regina Police Service arrested two men in that city related to Obina’s death.

Jessie Pearson, 33, and Jayme Scott Denovan, 30, were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and are set to appear in court on Oct. 29, according to police.

Though the motive is still unknown, investigators said it was a targeted attack, explaining they “worked tirelessly to identify potential suspects.”

“This investigation was extremely complex and required the dedication and co-ordination of resources from across the service and from other law enforcement partners,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

“This is a great example of even with the passage of time, our members are committed to uncovering the truth and holding individuals accountable.” Tweet This