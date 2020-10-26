5 songs you must hear this week: 26 October 2020

The deeper we get into the fourth quarter, the larger the tsunami of new tracks. These five songs were culled from more than 600 pitches this week.

1. USS, Happy

Single (Coalition)

Recommended If You Like: Whatever USS is into

After what seems like too long, Ash and Human Kebab return with a new single designed to help us stay calm at a time when everything seems to be going to crap. “Happy is the result of being comfortable with where you’re at right now without looking too far into it. We’re all constantly seeking something bigger and better, but this is about being in the moment and allowing yourself to enjoy it.” This is a taste of a new album which due shortly.

2, FINNEAS, Can’t Wait to be Dead

Single

RIYL: Whatever is behind Billie Eilish, obviously

Before Billie gets moving on another album, her big brother and collaborator has a few things he’d like to do on his own. FINNEAS (it is all caps, right?) has dribbled out a series of singles over the course of the last six months. The latest was inspired by his love-hate relationship with the internet. I totally get where he’s coming from.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Allan Rayman, Pretty Bug feat. James Vincent McMorrow

Singe (Communion Music)

RIYL: Chill vibes

After releasing the Christian album as well as Verona’s Mixtape earlier this year, Rayman is back with a standalone single featuring his Irish friend. As we get deeper into October and into November, songs like this sound pretty good for in-the-dark listening.

4. Two Feet, Think I’m Crazy

Single (Kobalt)

RIYL: Songs that question your sanity

Two Feet has had his issues with mental health, something that included a suicide attempt and hospitalization back in 2018. Given the titles of his songs (Go F*ck Yourself, I Feel Like I’m Drowning, I Can’t Relate, Felt Like Playing Guitar and Not Singing Part 2), you can get an idea of what’s been going through his head. This latest single follows in those themes.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Greta Van Fleet, My Way, Soon

Single (Lava/Republic)

RIYL: RAAAAWWWWWWK!

After being worked very, very hard by their label—the guys were on tour for nearly three years straight—they were given a break to work on material for a second album. This is their first new track in over a year. Are they polarizing? Hell, yes. But if you ask me, I’d be really happy if there were more new bands like this.