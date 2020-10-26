‘Mrs. Waterloo’: Marjorie Carroll, city’s first female mayor, has died

The city of Waterloo’s first female mayor, Marjorie Carroll, has died. She was 88.
In a statement, current Mayor Dave Jaworsky described Carroll as a trailblazer in the community and said the city is a better place thanks to her energy and contributions.
“Marjorie’s style of leadership, along with her openness and accessibility, was greatly appreciated by staff,” he said. “Her administration was noted for their business-like efficiency and pro-business stance.”
Carroll also holds the distinction of being the city’s longest-serving mayor, having held the position from 1977 to 1988. She even ran uncontested in three elections.
“Which is a testament to the confidence residents had in her leadership and vision for the city,” Jaworsky said.
Carroll was affectionately known as Mrs. Waterloo, often seen driving her red and white Firebird throughout Waterloo, and she enjoyed a number of accomplishments during her tenure.
This includes the development of the Glasgow Heights subdivision, along with the expansion of the Beechwood, Lakeshore and Lincoln Village subdivisions.
She also saw the city through the opening of the Seagram Museum, the Rink In The Park and the Bechtel Park soccer facility.
Carroll was also a nurse and she and her husband Glenn had two daughters.
The courtyard outside Waterloo City Centre was named in her honour, along with the birthing unit at Grand River Hospital and a nursing lecture hall at Conestoga College.
She was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.
Comments