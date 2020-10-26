Menu

Crime

2 charged in break and enter at downtown Cobourg residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 9:21 am
Cobourg police arrested two people at an alleged break and enter in progress.
Cobourg police arrested two people at an alleged break and enter in progress. Cobourg Police Service

A Port Hope man and Cobourg woman face break and enter charges following an incident at a downtown Cobourg residence on Friday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress. Police attended the downtown residence and located two people inside.

Read more: Suspended Peterborough driver found with stolen licence plates, weapon in Cobourg, police say

They were both arrested.

Nicholas McCarthy, 28, of Port Hope and Sandra Stuber, 31, of Cobourg were both charged with break and enter into a dwelling house with intent and failure to comply with probation.

McCarthy was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

McCarthy was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday. Stuber was released on an undertaking with a future court date, police said Monday.

