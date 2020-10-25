Woman injured in Calgary apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Sunday after a fire in a three-storey apartment building, according to Calgary police and EMS.

Emergency crews responded to a large volume of smoke and flames emerging from a second-floor suite at 111 27 Avenue N.W. at around 11:15 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department said.

The woman inside the unit was removed by firefighters, who started CPR and transferred her to paramedic care.

Four people got out of the building before the CFD’s arrival.

The fire was contained to the unit but there was smoke and water damage throughout the building, according to the CFD.

Police said the fire was not suspicious. The cause is under investigation.

