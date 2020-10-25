Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Markham crash that left man seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Markham that left a 55-year-old man with serious injuries on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in the lead-up to the collision, Toronto police officers spotted a “vehicle of interest” in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street in Toronto and officers followed it into Markham.

The SIU said the driver fled through the parking lot of Markham Stouffville Hospital and shortly after 5 p.m., there was a crash in the area of Highway 7 and Wootten Way.

The vehicle had been travelling westbound on Highway 7 and collided with a car heading eastbound, the SIU said. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU said three investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case, while two Toronto police officers are considered subject officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.