Two coronavirus cases identified at two separate London District Catholic schools

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at two local schools.
The school board says Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School and St. Kateri Catholic Elementary School each have a case of COVID-19.
Both schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate, the LDCSB said.
They say parents, guardians and staff at both schools have been notified while the MLHU works to track down close contacts.
This marks at least the 11th and 12th COVID-19 cases to be reported at local schools in London and Middlesex.
The latest COVID-19 case to be reported at a school in the region was on Oct. 16 at Banting Secondary School.
