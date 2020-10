Israel approves Bahrain normalization deal, set to establish ‘peaceful, diplomatic’ ties

Send this page to someone via email

The Israeli Cabinet approved the normalization deal with the Arab Gulf state of Bahrain on Sunday, a week after the two countries agreed to establish formal diplomatic ties.

The deal next requires ratification by the Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A date for that vote has not yet been set.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the government ministers green-lit “preparation of peaceful, diplomatic and friendly relations between the state of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Sunday’s vote was largely a formality after the two countries last week agreed to establish diplomatic relations in the wake of signing a U.S.-brokered agreement in September.

The two countries had long harboured close, clandestine security co-operation over a shared enmity of regional rival Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

The United Arab Emirates, which signed a separate deal with Israel in September, and Bahrain are now the third and fourth Arab states to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel. Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

0:56 Bahrain foreign minister calls diplomatic deal with Israel ‘important first step’ in regional peace Bahrain foreign minister calls diplomatic deal with Israel ‘important first step’ in regional peace

The U.S. says Sudan is also taking steps to start normalizing relations with Israel.

Netanyahu said Sunday that an Israeli delegation would be heading to Bahrain “to discuss co-operation in many fields, including immigration, which we are discussing.”

Palestinians have criticized the agreements as a betrayal that erodes longstanding consensus in the Arab world that relations with Israel should only come after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.