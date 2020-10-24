Chief says Neskantaga First Nation to fully evacuate amid tainted water results

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of a First Nation in a remote part of northwestern Ontario says he’s moving to a full evacuation after test results showed high levels of hydrocarbons in the water supply.

Chief Chris Moonias says in a social media post that he’s asking the provincial and federal governments to support the decision to clear out Neskantaga First Nation.

Based on the lab results and timeline of work need to be done, I am now considering this a full scale evacuation not only most vulnerable and calling on all partners including all levels of government to support this decision. Post from community member. pic.twitter.com/7nuOrpanj8 — Chris Moonias (@can_ndn) October 24, 2020

Roughly 230 people — most of whom were deemed vulnerable — were evacuated from the community earlier in the week after an “oily sheen” was discovered in the water reservoir, prompting officials to turn off the pipes.

They’re staying in Thunder Bay, Ont., roughly 430 kilometres from home.

Indigenous Services Canada has said it would foot the bill for the partial evacuation, but representatives for Minister Marc Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday on the proposal to move more people out of the community.

Neskantaga has Canada’s longest-running boil water advisory, which has been in place for 25 years.

