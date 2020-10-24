London police seek help finding missing 26-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing London man.

Sugarray Abaggue, 26, is described as being between five feet two inches and five feet seven inches tall.

Police say he weighs approximately 135 pounds and has a shaved head, but say they are unsure of what he was last seen wearing.

Abaggue was reported missing to London police Saturday and was last seen in the early morning on Friday, Oct. 23.

Family and police are concerned for Abaggue’s safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

