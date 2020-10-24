Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London police seek help finding missing 26-year-old man

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 4:56 pm
Sugarray Abaggue is 26-years-old and is described as a South Asian male between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 7 inches.
Sugarray Abaggue, 26, is described as being between five feet two inches and five feet seven inches tall. London Police

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing London man.

Sugarray Abaggue, 26, is described as being between five feet two inches and five feet seven inches tall.

Police say he weighs approximately 135 pounds and has a shaved head, but say they are unsure of what he was last seen wearing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspicious fire causes $1M in damage at Dorchester Ont., motorcycle dealership

Abaggue was reported missing to London police Saturday and was last seen in the early morning on Friday, Oct. 23.

Family and police are concerned for Abaggue’s safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Londonmissing personLondon PoliceLdnontCrime StopperslpsLondon ONTlondon police missing personmissing person londonSugarray AbaggueSugarray Abaggue missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers