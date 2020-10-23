Menu

Crime

Man struck with board after being pulled from allegedly stolen van in Richmond, RCMP investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 10:21 pm
Click to play video 'Richmond RCMP investigating bizarre incident caught on camera' Richmond RCMP investigating bizarre incident caught on camera
Richmond RCMP investigating bizarre incident caught on camera

Richmond RCMP are investigating a bizarre incident involving a potentially stolen van, all caught on camera.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. outside a construction site in the 8000 block of Spires Gate.

Neighbour Eugene Chen said he heard yelling outside his home, and saw someone dragging trash cans out to try and block the only road out of the neighbourhood.

Read more: Video captures bizarre collision, foot chase in Chilliwack

He then saw a white work van speeding down the street with its back and side doors open.

“I realized the work van was actually stolen,” he said.

Click to play video 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video' Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video
Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video

Cellphone video shows the van crashing into the back of a large commercial truck.

The van driver kept their foot on the gas pedal, then backed into a ditch.

Read more: Video shows Pitt Meadows 4-car pile-up that may have been caused by road rage

“He was trying to get away, so he panicked, after the collision he reversed right down into the ditch,” said Cheng.

In the video a man can be seen pulling the driver out of the van, while another strikes him with a board.

A third man then intervenes and someone calls 911.

Cheng said the man driving the van was taken away by paramedics.

